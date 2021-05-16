Ian Guider: Rent cost rows could scupper small business rescue scheme
As the grand reopening continues tomorrow, a new bill to help small firms in distress is welcome but some form of arbitration on leases is needed along with it
Following one of the longest lockdowns in Europe, the grand reopening of the Irish economy picks up pace tomorrow morning as non-essential retailers open their doors. In a few weeks' time, hotels will be fully open, to be followed by restaurants, pubs and other businesses. It is some form of normality after a pretty horrific year.
The wave of positivity at the reopening of the country, though, needs to be tempered somewhat. The reality is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rates waivers to home in on hospitality industry
The support measure may be withdrawn for businesses such as smaller grocery shops, pharmacies and butchers which have been able to remain open through the restrictions
IDA issues €2m tender seeking property portfolio managers
Firms have been invited to bid for three separate contracts involving a total of 54 business parks
Taxpayer to foot €1.2m bill for failed Joe Walsh Tours
A percentage of customer refunds for Joe Walsh Tours, which ceased trading last month, and six other agents will be covered by the state
This Working Life: 'I think it is important to ask yourself, would you like to work with you?'
Knowing the worth of one's work, and having a sense of purpose, are both far more important to Dogs Trust executive director Becky Bristow than salary-related concerns