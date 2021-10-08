Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Multinationals cannot be the only game in town

If as much effort was spent on supporting Irish businesses as on wooing FDI, we would have a healthy crop of world-class companies ourselves

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
8th October, 2021
E&I Engineering in Donegal: How many had heard of the firm before it was sold in September for about $2 billion?

The existential angst that the government has been grappling with over the past number of months about signing up to the new global minimum tax rate is finally over. Predictably, the state has come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s better to be inside the tent than outside.

As one of fewer than ten countries to hold out against agreeing to the proposals put forward by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development...

