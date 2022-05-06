Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Ian Guider: AGMs are now more of a day wasted than a day out

Agms used to be an opportunity for retail shareholders to have their say and be treated to a nice lunch. Now, hardly anyone turns up. Is it time to make the virtual meeting the default option?

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
6th May, 2022
Ian Guider: AGMs are now more of a day wasted than a day out
Albert Manifold, chief executive, CRH, at the company’s agm in Dun Laoghaire’s Royal Marine Hotel in April 2018. Picture: Bryan Meade

On a crisp Thursday morning in late April, a slow trickle of people made their way into the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire. Once inside, they were ushered towards the large ballroom, which was set out with several hundred seats facing a small stage surrounded by giant blue TV screens. As the minutes ticked towards 11am, it was clear most of the seats would remain unoccupied. An upstairs overflow area was eerily empty....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Linda Boyle, proprietor of Fusion Bistro in Killybegs, Co Donegal, which closed last week. Picture: Declan Doherty

‘Closing the restaurant was heartbreaking; you feel like you’re letting people down’: Hospitality sector faces into an uncertain summer

Business Ellie Donnelly
A working hub should provide a secure and safe working environment for its users

This Working Life: Thinking of setting up a remote working hub? You should start by asking who is going to use it

This Working Life Caitriona Montgomery
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: EU plans Russian oil ban; Musk eyes ‘slight’ fee for some Twitter users

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: PTSB’s banking boost; Russia mocks up Irish destruction in nuclear clip

Business Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1