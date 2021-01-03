Subscribe Today
Hughes & Hughes founder eyes possible sale of troubled IIR

Derek Hughes founded the Institute of International Retail in 2017, but it is now on the verge of liquidation

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd January, 2021
Derek Hughes, the founder of the Hughes & Hughes bookstore business, is in talks with an unknown buyer interested in acquiring his Institute of International Retail (IIR), which is on the verge of liquidation.

Hughes founded IIR in 2017 and raised funds from several backers, including Diarmuid Hegarty, the founder and current president of Griffith College, the country’s largest private college. Hegarty and his wife Susan invested €150,000 and €59,000 respectively.

A further €50,000...

