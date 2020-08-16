‘Hostilities’ break out again between Quinns and QIH

“We fear that it’s an indication of a revival of hostilities.” In the circumstances, this assessment by John McCartin, a former Fine Gael councillor and a businessman who is a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), could be described as understated.

The “hostilities” he refers to are linked to the manufacturing empire once owned by Sean Quinn sr. They erupted after details of an interview between McCartin and An Garda Síochána...