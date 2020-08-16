Sunday August 16, 2020
‘Hostilities’ break out again between Quinns and QIH

The controversial conglomerate is in the news once more, over a claim by Sean Quinn sr’s children to a 22 per cent stake in Quinn Industrial Holdings

16th August, 2020
From left: Aoife, Brenda, Ciara and Colette Quinn and Sean Quinn jr Picture: Collins

“We fear that it’s an indication of a revival of hostilities.” In the circumstances, this assessment by John McCartin, a former Fine Gael councillor and a businessman who is a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), could be described as understated.

The “hostilities” he refers to are linked to the manufacturing empire once owned by Sean Quinn sr. They erupted after details of an interview between McCartin and An Garda Síochána...

