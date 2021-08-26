Subscribe Today
Hays predicts profits will exceed pre-pandemic levels despite drop in UK and Irish fees

Operating profit at the recruiter’s British and Irish operations fell 31 per cent but chief executive says the company is confident of improved performance

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th August, 2021
Hays said it envisaged exceeding pre-pandemic profit levels faster than expected in the aftermath of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Hays, one of the world’s largest recruitment companies, has predicted profits will soon return to – and exceed – pre-pandemic levels despite an 11 per cent fall in fees at its British and Irish business in the year to June 30.

Announcing full year results for its 2021 financial year, the company said performance had “improved sharply” in the second half of the year after the pandemic significantly impacted business in the first six months....

