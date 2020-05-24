Greencore to borrow €335m from British Covid-19 lending fund

Sandwich giant Greencore has said it will be able to borrow up to £300 million (€335 million) by accessing a British government Covid-19 lending fund.
The company said it had received confirmation that it was eligible to access the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, a lending scheme to help large firms issue debt that is run by the Bank of England.
The limit of £300 million available to Greencore is in line with lending facilities made...
