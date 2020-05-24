Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greencore to borrow €335m from British Covid-19 lending fund

The convenience food giant is eligible to access Covid Corporate Financing Facility run by Bank of England

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
24th May, 2020
Patrick Coveney, Greencore’s chief executive, said it would be 2021 before demand returns to more normal levels. Picture: Bryan Meade

Sandwich giant Greencore has said it will be able to borrow up to £300 million (€335 million) by accessing a British government Covid-19 lending fund.

The company said it had received confirmation that it was eligible to access the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, a lending scheme to help large firms issue debt that is run by the Bank of England.

The limit of £300 million available to Greencore is in line with lending facilities made...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Reducing the Covid-19 risk as businesses reopen

Employers must comply with government guidance on bringing staff back to work safely

John Gallagher | 10 hours ago

This Working Life: ‘I share our knowledge freely. The return is huge’

Building a strong network is by far the best thing you can do for your career – and the benefits it will bring can’t be overstated, says Peter Carlin of Logicearth

Peter Carlin | 10 hours ago

Making It Work: Start-up to finance virtual reality training via funding injection

VR simulation company sees opportunities around remote working during the pandemic

Elaine O'Regan | 10 hours ago