Government set to extend wage subsidy scheme until March
The scheme, which supports more than 300,000 workers, had been due to expire at the end of this year
The wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended for three more months, to boost the survival chances of the businesses worst hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.
The scheme, which supports more than 300,000 workers, is currently due to expire on December 31. But the Business Post has learned that the government is looking at extending the date until the end of next March in the forthcoming Budget 2022.
It is understood that the government’s key...
