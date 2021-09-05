Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Government set to extend wage subsidy scheme until March

The scheme, which supports more than 300,000 workers, had been due to expire at the end of this year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th September, 2021
Government set to extend wage subsidy scheme until March
So far, the state has spent €7.4 billion on the wage subsidy scheme since the pandemic began. Picture: Getty

The wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended for three more months, to boost the survival chances of the businesses worst hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The scheme, which supports more than 300,000 workers, is currently due to expire on December 31. But the Business Post has learned that the government is looking at extending the date until the end of next March in the forthcoming Budget 2022.

It is understood that the government’s key...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Charles Gillespie, chief executive of Gambling.com: the company announced second quarter revenues of $10.4 million, a 66 per cent increase compared to $6.3 million in the same period last year

Gambling boss: US failures on regulation could harm European bookies in that market

Business Aaron Rogan 1 day ago
‘Firms should consider setting inclusion and diversity targets, but should also ensure that if they do so, the figures are properly applied and managed.’ Picture: Getty

How to manage: Diversity is key to a thriving workplace – here’s how to build it

This Working Life Deirdre O’Shaughnessy 1 day ago
Brian Kenneally, chief executive of BundleDocs: ‘To manage people successfully, you must be honest. I ensure that my employees are aware of everything that goes on in the business.’ Picture: John Allen

How I work: ‘Collaboration will always be key, whether it’s with a team, partners or clients’

This Working Life Brian Kenneally 1 day ago
The tech talent pool thrives in technology-dependent remote work environments. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Tech workers are on the move and attracting the top talent requires a smart approach

This Working Life Karin Borchert 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1