Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Government ministers were lobbied in bid to establish Ireland as ‘export centre’ for medicinal cannabis

Firm representing international companies says some officials ‘confused medicinal and recreational cannabis’ during meetings

Eva Short
17th March, 2021
Government ministers were lobbied in bid to establish Ireland as ‘export centre’ for medicinal cannabis
Various EU member states, including Germany and Spain, have already enacted legislation to allow for the cultivation of medicinal cannabis and have issued licences for producers to begin doing so

An Irish firm representing “blue chip” and “international” medicinal cannabis companies has lobbied government ministers and officials in a bid to establish Ireland as an “export centre” for Europe.

Green Leaf Agri, an Irish advisory company set up in October 2018 by Michael Power and Thomas Lynch, held in-person and virtual meetings with the Department of Health and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment advocating for legislation to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Business Post Reporter 40 minutes ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Eva Short 23 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Having identified your soft skills and your value proposition, you need to make them stand out on your CV

How to work: When looking for a new job, think transferable skills

This Working Life Sinead Kieran 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1