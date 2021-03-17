Government ministers were lobbied in bid to establish Ireland as ‘export centre’ for medicinal cannabis
Firm representing international companies says some officials ‘confused medicinal and recreational cannabis’ during meetings
An Irish firm representing “blue chip” and “international” medicinal cannabis companies has lobbied government ministers and officials in a bid to establish Ireland as an “export centre” for Europe.
Green Leaf Agri, an Irish advisory company set up in October 2018 by Michael Power and Thomas Lynch, held in-person and virtual meetings with the Department of Health and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment advocating for legislation to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to work: When looking for a new job, think transferable skills
It can be tempting to quickly update your CV and start firing out applications, but it would be wise to slow down and carry out a ‘self-audit’ first to identify your skills and the roles best suited to them