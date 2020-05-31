Goodman firm welcomes €19m court ruling in battle with doctor

A group owned by businessman Larry Goodman has welcomed a multimillion-euro High Court ruling in its favour in a long and bitter battle with a former Blackrock Clinic investor.

When contacted by the Business Post, Goodman’s Breccia group said it welcomed the €19 million High Court judgment against Blackrock Clinic co-founder Dr Joe Sheehan.

Breccia said it had only become involved with Sheehan in order to help him when he needed financial support...