‘Give us something, so we can at least have some hope’
Resilience is waning and panic is rising as the hospitality and personal-services sectors feel the brunt of even more Covid-19 restrictions
Denis Cotter, the founder of Café Paradiso restaurant in Cork, had known the reimposition of public health restrictions was coming for some time. In truth, he was a bit surprised that he and his colleagues were allowed to re-open at all in December.
“I mean, it was inevitable,” he said. “It was only a matter of how long we could stay open, really, I think, the way the numbers were rising, and even when...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to manage: Six crucial employment law changes in 2021
While 2020 has not been short of new working practices, there are more developments on the horizon for next year
How to manage: firms that care for staff fare better
Research shows that workers who feel supported and secure are more productive and more likely to perform to their full potential
Movers and Shakers: New partner at Mason Hayes & Curran
Sara O’Reilly joins the investment funds team at the law firm from Sanlam Asset Management
How I work: ‘Flexibility and trust are the engines that drive a team’
The pandemic has taught us that if you trust your people to get on with their work and give them the tools and the flexibility to do it, we can all deliver, says Karen Killalea of Maples and Calder