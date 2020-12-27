Subscribe Today
‘Give us something, so we can at least have some hope’

Resilience is waning and panic is rising as the hospitality and personal-services sectors feel the brunt of even more Covid-19 restrictions

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
27th December, 2020
'Give us something, so we can at least have some hope'
Denis Cotter, executive chef and founder of Café Paradiso in Cork, will return to the click-and-collect model as new restrictions are imposed. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Denis Cotter, the founder of Café Paradiso restaurant in Cork, had known the reimposition of public health restrictions was coming for some time. In truth, he was a bit surprised that he and his colleagues were allowed to re-open at all in December.

“I mean, it was inevitable,” he said. “It was only a matter of how long we could stay open, really, I think, the way the numbers were rising, and even when...



