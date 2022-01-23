Gates says Feeney deserves more credit for growing wealth

Bill Gates has credited Chuck Feeney’s investment know-how with trebling the value of the Irish-American businessman’s philanthropy fund to $8 billion.

Speaking in a new BBC Radio Ulster documentary, Chuck’s Secret Bucks, about the Atlantic Philanthropies founder, Gates said that Feeney deserves more credit for how he grew the wealth he gave away.

Between 1984 and 2020, Feeney gave away virtually all of the personal wealth he generated through his...