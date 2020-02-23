Funds industry grows by 6.2% to record high of $3.9tn

The Irish funds industry grew by 6.2 per cent from $3,677.1 trillion to a record high of $3.9 trillion in 2019, though the growth was slower than in previous years.

Figures compiled by independent fund research company Monterey Insight show that the growth last year was slower than the double-digit growth of previous years, amounting to around $226 million. In 2018, the industry grew by more than $400 billion, or more than 11 per cent, while in 2017 it...