Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce

Compliance with Covid restrictions has brought much of the experience, entertainment and night-time economy to its knees, and looking beyond Covid we need ambitious investment in talent and skills by government and industry to ensure its return to success

Frank Gleeson
12th December, 2021
Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce
The stop-start response to recent Covid developments has brought most of the night-time economy to its knees at little more than a moment’s notice. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s experience economy, and its many branches, forms an integral cornerstone that has catapulted us from economic stragglers to one of the most resilient economies in the world. However, the disproportionate impact of restrictions and continued lack of clarity means that many businesses are facing significant challenges that threaten long-term viability.

The stop-start response to recent Covid developments has brought most of the experience economy to its knees at little more than a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company: ‘Build your network early and maintain it, because you will be using it throughout your career’. Picture: Pacemaker

This Working Life interview: Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company

This Working Life Eddie McGoldrick
According to the latest Eurostat figures, men are paid on average 11.3 per cent more than women in Ireland. Picture Getty Images

This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed

This Working Life Joanne Hyde
Jeff Bezos: Brad Stone’s second book about the Amazon tycoon reveals his manic demands and ruthless attention to driving down costs

The Last Post: A Christmas feast of chancers, gamblers and empire-builders

Business Matt Cooper
Participants go through three weeks of intensive training including all basic operative training such as health and safety. Picture: Getty Images

This Working Life: LES construction course helping trainees build a future

This Working Life Jim Hargis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1