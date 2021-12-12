Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce
Compliance with Covid restrictions has brought much of the experience, entertainment and night-time economy to its knees, and looking beyond Covid we need ambitious investment in talent and skills by government and industry to ensure its return to success
Ireland’s experience economy, and its many branches, forms an integral cornerstone that has catapulted us from economic stragglers to one of the most resilient economies in the world. However, the disproportionate impact of restrictions and continued lack of clarity means that many businesses are facing significant challenges that threaten long-term viability.
The stop-start response to recent Covid developments has brought most of the experience economy to its knees at little more than a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life interview: Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company
Networking isn’t just about sales – it’s about widening your knowledge base, advises Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder of The Electric Storage Company
This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed
As it will soon become mandatory for large firms to report gender pay gap data, some teething problems in other countries are instructive
The Last Post: A Christmas feast of chancers, gamblers and empire-builders
Gambling, addiction, giant egos and the continuing dominance of Big Tech: yes, it’s been a vintage year for business books. Here are some you might want under your tree this Christmas
This Working Life: LES construction course helping trainees build a future
A new community course is addressing the chronic staff shortage in the construction sector – and giving participants a career along the way