Former Kerry Group boss Stan McCarthy joins €75 million Irish food investment fund

Stan McCarthy, the former Kerry Group boss, has joined a newly launched investment fund that plans to back the next generation of Irish food and beverage entrepreneurs.

Founded by financier John Conroy, who led Merrion Capital for many years, the Redesdale Food Fund recently completed its first close of €27 million, and plans to raise €75 million in total over time.

McCarthy, who led Kerry Group for a decade, chairs the fund’s investment committee....