Sunday March 15, 2020
Former Ireland rugby star O’Callaghan bails out marketing company

The ex-Munster lock and his business partner Pat O’Flynn have put €30,000 into their loss-making firm 4Impacts

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
15th March, 2020
O’Callaghan has put in just over €135,000 into the company 4Impacts PIcture: RollingNews.ie

Former Ireland rugby international Donncha O’Callaghan and Cork entrepreneur Pat O’Flynn have put €300,000 into their loss-making digital marketing company 4Impacts, company documents show.

O’Flynn, the founder and chief executive of Solvotrin Therapeutics, has injected nearly €170,000 into the company, while O’Callaghan has put in just over €135,000, according to filings.

The company, 4Impacts Intelligent Solutions, was set up in 2014 as a digital marketing company with...

