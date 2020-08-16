Sunday August 16, 2020
Fineos boss to delay share sale as part of €63m fundraising

Michael Kelly, who owns 57 per cent of the software firm, is permitted to sell at the end of this month but has opted not to

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
16th August, 2020
Michael Kelly, who owns 57 per cent of the Dublin firm, would have been permitted to sell some of his shares later this month

Michael Kelly, the founder and chief executive of software company Fineos, has agreed to extend the period of time before he cashes in on his near-€475 million stake in the business.

Kelly, who owns 57 per cent of the Dublin firm, would have been permitted to sell some of his shares later this month. However, as part of the company’s €63 million fundraising announced last week, he has agreed not to sell any of...

