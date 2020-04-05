Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Final report on Nama’s Northern loan book controversy due in June

Previous reports have found that the state may have lost out on €220 million on the sale of loans to US firm Cerebus

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
5th April, 2020
Solicitors for Nama wrote to the commission, chaired by Judge John Cooke, last summer seeking details of the interviews and materials of the expert witnesses

The final report of the commission of investigation into the controversial sale of Nama’s €5.6 billion Northern Ireland loan book is likely to be published in June.

The Cooke Commission is proposing to send its draft report to the more than 60 interested parties into the 2014 sale of Project Eagle after receiving further submissions from Nama in recent weeks.

The commission said that it will be circulating its draft findings for parties to review...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Sales of Irish Glass Bottle and other prime sites on hold, say developers

Major development land sales, including that of the 37-acre Ringsend plot, are being postponed due to Covid-19

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago