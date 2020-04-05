Final report on Nama’s Northern loan book controversy due in June

The final report of the commission of investigation into the controversial sale of Nama’s €5.6 billion Northern Ireland loan book is likely to be published in June.
The Cooke Commission is proposing to send its draft report to the more than 60 interested parties into the 2014 sale of Project Eagle after receiving further submissions from Nama in recent weeks.
The commission said that it will be circulating its draft findings for parties to review...
