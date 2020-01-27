Fianna Fáil aims to revive Garda insurance fraud unit

Fianna Fáil will attempt to revive the shelved Garda insurance fraud unit if elected to government, the party’s finance spokesman said today.
At the launch of Fianna Fáil’s plan to tackle issues in the insurance industry, Michael McGrath said the party would “immediately convene” a crisis summit on insurance and devise a plan to tackle unsustainable premiums.
One of the three core tenets of its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team