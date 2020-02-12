Fenergo funding round takes investment total to $155m

Fenergo has completed a further multimillion-dollar funding round, taking total investment in the Irish fintech firm to $155 million.

The company, which makes software to help global banks manage regulatory compliance, was spun out of the Irish tech company Ergo in 2009.

Last summer, Fenergo raised €66 million (about $72 million) from DXC Technology, a US software giant. That round of has been topped up to $80 million, with Dutch bank ABN AMRO among the investors. Fenergo...