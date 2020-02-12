Fenergo funding round takes investment total to $155m

Fenergo has completed a further multimillion-dollar funding round, taking total investment in the Irish fintech firm to $155 million.
The company, which makes software to help global banks manage regulatory compliance, was spun out of the Irish tech company Ergo in 2009.
Last summer, Fenergo raised €66 million (about $72 million) from DXC Technology, a US software giant. That round of has been topped up to $80 million, with Dutch bank ABN AMRO among the investors. Fenergo...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team