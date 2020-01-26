Sunday January 26, 2020
Fender’s Dublin-based music software company lets staff go

Employees at the classic guitar-maker’s Irish offshoot say the company has moved the operation to Los Angeles

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
26th January, 2020
Bono and the Edge were appointed as directors of Fender in 2014. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

Staff at a Dublin start-up that was sold to guitar maker Fender after a meeting orchestrated by Bono and the Edge have been made redundant.

The legendary music company declined to comment on the decision, but staff told the Business Post that they had been let go earlier this month and that the operation was moving to Los Angeles.

Sonic Ladder, which had an office in Harold’s Cross, had 12 employees according to...

