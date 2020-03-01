Sunday March 1, 2020
FBD trebles number of fraud cases it reported to gardaí

Number of cases would be higher but some fraudulent claims were withdrawn when challenged, says insurance company

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st March, 2020
FBD has seen a huge rise in insurance fraud from last year

FBD trebled the number of suspected cases of insurance fraud it reported to the gardaí last year.

The company reported nine cases of alleged insurance fraud as it began a crackdown on bogus and exaggerated claims, according to its chief executive Fiona Muldoon. She said the figure would be higher, but many of those attempting to lodge fraudulent claims withdrew them when challenged by the insurer.

Muldoon said the company had improved its monitoring...

