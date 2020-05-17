Fanning acquires 20% stake in San Leon

Oisin Fanning, the chief executive of San Leon, has spent more than £20 million (€23 million) acquiring a more than 20 per cent stake of the oil company’s shares.

Filings by San Leon last week reveal that Fanning, who has been the driving force behind the company, acquired 98 million shares at a price of 21 pence each on May 7. The purchase took his stake in the company to just under 24 per cent.

A separate filing...