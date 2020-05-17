Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fanning acquires 20% stake in San Leon

Chief executive buys 98 million shares in oil firm, bringing his stake to nearly 24%

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
17th May, 2020
OIsin Fanning, chief executive of San Leon

Oisin Fanning, the chief executive of San Leon, has spent more than £20 million (€23 million) acquiring a more than 20 per cent stake of the oil company’s shares.

Filings by San Leon last week reveal that Fanning, who has been the driving force behind the company, acquired 98 million shares at a price of 21 pence each on May 7. The purchase took his stake in the company to just under 24 per cent.

A separate filing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Graphics company reinvents itself to sell face masks

Absolute Graphics is selling respirator face masks with reusable filters for salons and hairdressers

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

This Working Life: Lowering the risk of workplace discontent

The Workplace Relations Commission will doubtless deal with new issues in the wake of Covid-19, but some can be anticipated and prevented now

Derek McKay | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago