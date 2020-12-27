Events firms without premises left out in the cold

Events companies have been neglected when it comes to Covid-19 state supports, despite having their closure effectively enforced, the head of Ireland’s leading DJ agency has said.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Star DJs, said the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) was not available to events companies without a “front-facing premises”, despite their industry being effectively closed under increased restrictions.

“There has been a lot of talk from the government about supporting...