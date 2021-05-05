€293m worth of Dublin commercial property set to change hands
Three landmark buildings have been put to market as real estate investors hope to capitalise on the gradual reopening of the Irish economy
A number of commercial properties in central Dublin are being prepared or offered for sale, including PwC’s docklands headquarters on North Wall Quay.
The owners of One Spencer Dock, the Dublin headquarters of “Big Four” professional services firm PwC, have issued a request for proposal to several commercial real estate advisers with a view to offering the property to the market later in 2021.
It is expected that the nine-storey, 21,054-square-metre building...
