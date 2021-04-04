EShopWorld’s €1bn-plus sale to Asendia ‘just the start’ of growth plans

While he can’t divulge specifics, Tommy Kelly “wouldn’t quibble” with suggestions of a billion euro plus valuation of EShopWorld, the company he founded, following its sale last week.

The Dublin-headquartered global business, which was started in 2010, is being acquired by Ascendia, the French-Swiss joint venture group which already owned 50 per cent of the company.

Full financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is estimated to...