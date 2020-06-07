Sunday June 7, 2020
EMI-MR Investments appoints receiver to hotel group over alleged €2.24 million debt

Company linked to construction moguls Michael Breslin and Maurice Regan seeks repayment of mortgage loan

7th June, 2020
Maurice Regan is one half of the construction magnates and hospitality investors who have appointed a receiver to a hotel group seeking repayment of more than €2 million

Michael Breslin and Maurice Regan, the construction magnates and hospitality investors, have appointed a receiver to a hotel group seeking repayment of more than €2 million which they claim to be owed in relation to a loan agreement.

Their EMI-MR Investments company has appointed Padraic Bermingham as receiver over Steelworks Investments, the hotel owner, over €2.24 million allegedly owed under a mortgage loan secured on the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Kildare and six acres of...

