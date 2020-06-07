EMI-MR Investments appoints receiver to hotel group over alleged €2.24 million debt

Michael Breslin and Maurice Regan, the construction magnates and hospitality investors, have appointed a receiver to a hotel group seeking repayment of more than €2 million which they claim to be owed in relation to a loan agreement.

Their EMI-MR Investments company has appointed Padraic Bermingham as receiver over Steelworks Investments, the hotel owner, over €2.24 million allegedly owed under a mortgage loan secured on the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Kildare and six acres of...