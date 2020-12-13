Subscribe Today
Embattled porn portal owner has run €1.5bn through Irish arm

Mindgeek, which owns porn sites Pornhub and RedTube, set up its first Irish subsidiaries almost a decade ago

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
13th December, 2020
Pornhub said that it would ban videos from unverified sources, but said that the claim there was child rape on the site was “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue”.

The owner of Pornhub, the pornographic website accused of hosting videos of child sexual abuse and human trafficking victims, has run nearly €1.5 billion in revenue through a number of Irish subsidiaries.

Mindgeek, which owns websites Redtube and YouPorn along with Pornhub, registered its first Irish subsidiaries around 2012.

Pornhub, has been the subject of growing controversy in recent years over the publication of so-called revenge porn, child rape and human trafficking videos on its site.

