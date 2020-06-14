Sunday June 14, 2020
Eirgrid seeks 40% operational budget rise over next five years

The electricity body says the levy’s cost will fall due to its being spread over an increased number of customers

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
14th June, 2020
Mark Foley, chief executive of EirGrid, is seeking a 40 per cent increase in their budget. Picture: Aidan Crawley

Eirgrid is seeking a 40 per cent increase in its budget over the next five years, the Business Post has learned.

In a submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), Eirgrid has requested an operational budget of €399 million for the period 2021-2025, or approximately €80 million a year. The previous budget for 2016-2020 was €284.6 million.

Eirgrid, which develops and operates the national electricity grid, is funded through a levy on...

