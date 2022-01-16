Eddie Jordan gets breathing space to compile Playtech bid

JKO Play, the investor backed by Eddie Jordan, has been given more time to submit a bid for Playtech, the £3 billion-plus gaming software company.

Britain’s Takeover Panel has granted an extension allowing JKO until January 26 to submit a formal intention to make an offer.

Jordan’s team has also secured backing from online gambling industry figure Vikrant Bhargava, a co-founder of Partygaming for the planned bid. Sources close to the plans said that...