Eddie Jordan gets breathing space to compile Playtech bid
JKO Play has until January 26 to make a play for the £3 billion gaming software giant
JKO Play, the investor backed by Eddie Jordan, has been given more time to submit a bid for Playtech, the £3 billion-plus gaming software company.
Britain’s Takeover Panel has granted an extension allowing JKO until January 26 to submit a formal intention to make an offer.
Jordan’s team has also secured backing from online gambling industry figure Vikrant Bhargava, a co-founder of Partygaming for the planned bid. Sources close to the plans said that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Adele Cooper chief revenue officer of &Open
In any company and especially a fast growing one, you have to be willing to get stuck in, immerse yourself in the detail and pick up work that may not fall under your job description, says Cooper
This Working Life: Living smarter with technology at our fingertips
The evolution of mobile devices means that working, shopping and banking can be carried out from anywhere at any time
This Working Life: Better staff engagement makes for healthier, happier and more productive workplaces
As an employer, it is your job to ensure that employees find their roles exciting, interesting and worthwhile, and to give them a reason to work for you that is not just their salary
Meet Dolf Stockhausen, the entrepreneur who says he can mature whiskey in a week and wants to do it in Ireland
Stockhausen claims to have developed a process that makes top-tier whiskey in days rather than years. But will Irish whiskey accept his methods?