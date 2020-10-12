Dublin Port throughput begins to rise again

Dublin Port recorded a 1.2 per cent increase in throughput in the third quarter, according to its latest trading figures.

New figures show volumes are down by 6.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The figures show that throughput fell by 17 per cent from April to June as the full impact of Covid-19 was felt. This followed a 4.8 per cent decline in the first quarter due to Brexit stockpiling a year...