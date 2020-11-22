Sunday November 22, 2020
Dublin digital healthcare provider raises €5.5m

HealthBeacon is set to create 70 jobs over the next two years as demand for patient ‘smart tool’ grows

22nd November, 2020
Jim Joyce, chief executive and co-founder of HealthBeacon: ‘We’re now at a stage where our technology has really expanded.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin medtech company HealthBeacon has raised €5.5 million in an oversubscribed fresh funding round for its expansion into further market territories.

The funding was led by Alan Merriman’s Elkstone Capital, the wealth manager whose clients include Elle MacPherson and businesswoman Nicole Junkermann, and by veteran tech investor Bill McCabe’s Oyster Capital.

The company, where former tánaiste Mary Harney is a director, makes digital healthcare products that help patients manage their injections...

