Dublin digital healthcare provider raises €5.5m

Dublin medtech company HealthBeacon has raised €5.5 million in an oversubscribed fresh funding round for its expansion into further market territories.

The funding was led by Alan Merriman’s Elkstone Capital, the wealth manager whose clients include Elle MacPherson and businesswoman Nicole Junkermann, and by veteran tech investor Bill McCabe’s Oyster Capital.

The company, where former tánaiste Mary Harney is a director, makes digital healthcare products that help patients manage their injections...