Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Drumcondra Credit Union had talks with 12 others in Dublin before collapsing

Court documents show the credit union‘s financial position had deteriorated for almost a decade and it was unable to pay its members a dividend since 2010

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
19th July, 2020
Drumcondra Credit Union: ‘In a financially distressed position Picture: Maxwell‘s

Drumcondra Credit Union engaged in rescue talks with a dozen credit unions in Dublin before it was placed in liquidation.

Two credit unions had entered into serious talks about taking on Drumcondra’s assets before its collapse earlier this month. One of these parties is thought to be Member First Credit Union, a large north Dublin credit union with half a dozen branches and nearly €300 million in assets.

Court documents released as part...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘It’s more important to have a relationship for life than for a one-off transaction’

Establishing good relationships with clients, as well as with your staff, is the key to running a successful business, according to Richard Kelly of LGIM

Richard Kelly | 8 hours ago

What employers need to know about the HSE contact-tracing app

Businesses should consider encouraging staff to use the new Covid-19 app to help safeguard their workplace, but there are some other factors to consider

Alan Hickey | 8 hours ago

Achieving a balanced work life at home

There are many positive steps employees can take to make the adjustment to working away from the office

Elbha Purcell | 8 hours ago