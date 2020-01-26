Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Donohoe met insurers but did not ask for details of claims

Finance minister’s meeting was “at a high level" and the collection of data on employer and public liability claims “was not raised”

26th January, 2020
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe held a series of meetings with insurers at the beginning of the year but did not ask for delayed information on business insurance claims to be made available.

The Department of Finance was due to publish a “key information report” on employer and public liability (EL & PL) insurance claims by the end of 2019 but has not done so as it has yet to receive the relevant data from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Andersons shed major Datalex shareholding bought just one week ago

Cinema Holdings, a vehicle owned by the family, sold the shares in an off-market transaction

Barry J Whyte | 58 minutes ago

Facebook chief defends data centres in face of criticism

Developments are not ‘hollow investments’ that only create jobs during construction, they are significant contributors to the economy, argues Gareth Lambe

Aaron Rogan | 58 minutes ago

GMI makes almost $13m from selling access to Irish data banks

The genetic data harvesting company posted the results as calls were made for the Irish government to appoint a genomics medicine guru

Killian Woods | 58 minutes ago