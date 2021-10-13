Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Donations from JP McManus’s Irish charity fall 10% despite new focus on Covid

Foundation run by Limerick billionaire spent €3.68 million on ‘charitable disbursements’ in 2020

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th October, 2021
Donations from JP McManus’s Irish charity fall 10% despite new focus on Covid
JP McManus: Limerick billionaire’s charity directed funds towards those affected by the pandemic in 2020. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Donations from JP McManus’s charitable foundation fell by 10 per cent last year despite the organisation sending money to those worst-affected by Covid-19, newly filed accounts show.

The JP McManus Charitable Foundation spent €3.68 million on “charitable disbursements” in 2020, down from €4.14 million in 2019. The organisation was left with net assets of more than €160 million at the end of the year, a slight drop-off from the previous financial period.

Total income...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Leo Varadkar said the budget was ‘good for business and good for workers.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Business groups welcome decision to extend Covid-19 supports

Business Lorcan Allen 23 hours ago

Out of Office: IMF issues inflation warning

News Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 23 hours ago
Steven Colgan, solicitor with DWF: ‘Once they step through the door, it’s up to the individual to forge their own professional destiny.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘There is a wealth of untapped talent out there if the right thinking and structures are in place to recruit beyond the traditional norms’

This Working Life Steven Colgan 3 days ago
Some 52 per cent of voluntarily exiting employees say their organisation could have done something to prevent them from leaving their job

This working life: Why effective communication is the key to keeping staff on board

This Working Life Ciara Flaherty 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1