Donations from JP McManus’s Irish charity fall 10% despite new focus on Covid
Foundation run by Limerick billionaire spent €3.68 million on ‘charitable disbursements’ in 2020
Donations from JP McManus’s charitable foundation fell by 10 per cent last year despite the organisation sending money to those worst-affected by Covid-19, newly filed accounts show.
The JP McManus Charitable Foundation spent €3.68 million on “charitable disbursements” in 2020, down from €4.14 million in 2019. The organisation was left with net assets of more than €160 million at the end of the year, a slight drop-off from the previous financial period.
Total income...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Business groups welcome decision to extend Covid-19 supports
Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme to remain in place until April 2022
Out of Office: IMF issues inflation warning
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
How I work: ‘There is a wealth of untapped talent out there if the right thinking and structures are in place to recruit beyond the traditional norms’
With a determination to succeed and the help of the Dublin City University access programme, Steven Colgan is now pursuing a rewarding career in law
This working life: Why effective communication is the key to keeping staff on board
By actively listening and communicating clearly, you will build a strong internal culture that engages and retains employees