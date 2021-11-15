Subscribe Today
Digital Covid-19 test gives result in 15 minutes

Reassurance.ie's new system means workers can share antigen results immediately, allowing employers to monitor infection risk in real time

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
15th November, 2021
Chris O’Grady, co-founder of Reassurance.ie.: “Promoters, venue owners and event organisers will want to know that the people coming through the door are not infectious and that all patrons are kept safe.” Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Reassurance.ie, an Irish antigen test company, is launching a digital testing innovation that may help the entertainment industry and other businesses combat the spread of Covid-19.

The company has developed a testing system that it says is highly sensitive and can give accurate virus screening test results in 15 minutes.

It can be used by bar and club operators, and also has applications for schools, healthcare settings, sporting grounds and travel operators.

