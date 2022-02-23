Subscribe Today
Diageo warns new development plan could impact business at Guinness Storehouse

Drinks giant tells council it should specifically reference positive impact of brand on city in new development plan

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd February, 2022
Diageo warned Dublin City Council to make sure its new plans for building height did not impact the views from the rooftop bar at the Guinness Storehouse. Picture: Getty

Diageo has warned that aspects of Dublin City Council’s new development plan could negatively impact business at the Guinness Storehouse visitor centre.

The global drinks group called on the council to put in place provisions to stop the development of taller buildings if they impact the “panorama view” of its rooftop bar in Dublin 8.

In a submission lodged with the authority, Diageo requested amendments to the draft plan “in order to...

