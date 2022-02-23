Diageo warns new development plan could impact business at Guinness Storehouse
Drinks giant tells council it should specifically reference positive impact of brand on city in new development plan
Diageo has warned that aspects of Dublin City Council’s new development plan could negatively impact business at the Guinness Storehouse visitor centre.
The global drinks group called on the council to put in place provisions to stop the development of taller buildings if they impact the “panorama view” of its rooftop bar in Dublin 8.
In a submission lodged with the authority, Diageo requested amendments to the draft plan “in order to...
