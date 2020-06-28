Desmond fund backs son’s restaurant consultancy venture

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond’s investment fund is a key backer in a restaurant consultancy venture where his son Dery is also involved.

Launched last year, Kitchtech helps restaurants manage their health and safety compliance digitally without having to fill in reams of physical paperwork.

David Moran, Kitchtech‘s managing director, said the firm had been particularly busy ahead of the reopening of the sector from tomorrow. He declined to comment further on the business...