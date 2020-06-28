Desmond fund backs son’s restaurant consultancy venture

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond’s investment fund is a key backer in a restaurant consultancy venture where his son Dery is also involved.
Launched last year, Kitchtech helps restaurants manage their health and safety compliance digitally without having to fill in reams of physical paperwork.
David Moran, Kitchtech‘s managing director, said the firm had been particularly busy ahead of the reopening of the sector from tomorrow. He declined to comment further on the business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team