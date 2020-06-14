Delivery firm exits examinership while saving all jobs

A Galway parcel delivery business has emerged from examinership in one of the first successful exits of this kind since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Supreme Deliveries, which employs 61 people and runs the Galway franchise of the DPD delivery group, reached agreement with its creditors and has exited examinership solvent and with all jobs saved.

Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly was appointed by the courts as examiner in March, just as the pandemic crisis was unfolding.