Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Delivery firm exits examinership while saving all jobs

Galway’s Supreme Deliveries has pulled off one of the first successful rescue efforts since the coronavirus struck Ireland

14th June, 2020
Supreme Deliveries runs the Galway franchise of the DPD delivery group. It has exited examinership solvent and with all jobs saved

A Galway parcel delivery business has emerged from examinership in one of the first successful exits of this kind since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Supreme Deliveries, which employs 61 people and runs the Galway franchise of the DPD delivery group, reached agreement with its creditors and has exited examinership solvent and with all jobs saved.

Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly was appointed by the courts as examiner in March, just as the pandemic crisis was unfolding.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Risky business: how prepared are we to open up Ireland again?

We weren’t ready for Covid-19, despite the government’s own annual risk assessment clearly stating that ‘advance planning and preparedness are critical’ to mitigate the impact of a pandemic. So what does this say about our preparedness for the many other risks highlighted in the annual assessment?

Daniel Murray | 5 hours ago

Leinster at a loss as it lives off hope and cash reserves

Irish rugby is in limbo, with all the provinces feeling the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sporting fixtures. At Leinster alone, there’s an €8m hole in the balance sheet

Barry J Whyte | 5 hours ago

Businesses find opportunities in the thick of a crisis

From exercise equipment suppliers to joinery firms, many companies have adapted to survive and, in some cases, even thrive in the face of coronavirus

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago