Declan Kelly resigns as chief executive of Teneo

Declan Kelly has resigned as chairman and chief executive of Teneo, the global public relations firm he co-founded in 2011. Kelly will be replaced as chief executive of the firm by Paul Keary, chief operating office at Teneo, effective immediately.

Kelly’s resignation comes after details emerged of him allegedly becoming inebriated and behaving inappropriately towards a number of people at a cocktail party in the US.

“The Teneo Board of Directors regrets to announce...