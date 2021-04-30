Subscribe Today
Debenhams’ Irish liquidators sold stock to Boohoo for €2.1m

Boohoo bought goods including fashion clothing and accessories, according to a report by the liquidators

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
30th April, 2021
Debenhams' Irish liquidators sold stock to Boohoo for €2.1m
Debenhams placed its Irish arm into liquidation in April 2020 and hundreds of former workers have been picketing since then to enforce redundancy terms they had negotiated with the company. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The liquidators of Debenhams’ Irish operation sold fashion and clothing stock to Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, for £1.85 million (€2.1 million), new documents show.

Boohoo, which is run by Irishman John Lyttle, bought a range of goods that included “womenswear, menswear, men’s accessories, women’s accessories, childrenswear, lingerie and certain homewares,” according to a report produced by the joint liquidators, Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG....

