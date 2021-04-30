Debenhams’ Irish liquidators sold stock to Boohoo for €2.1m
Boohoo bought goods including fashion clothing and accessories, according to a report by the liquidators
The liquidators of Debenhams’ Irish operation sold fashion and clothing stock to Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, for £1.85 million (€2.1 million), new documents show.
Boohoo, which is run by Irishman John Lyttle, bought a range of goods that included “womenswear, menswear, men’s accessories, women’s accessories, childrenswear, lingerie and certain homewares,” according to a report produced by the joint liquidators, Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: Yatta’s €1.1m funding win shows good financial planning
The Dublin start-up’s platform allows businesses to help customers manage their finances in an easy, accessible and engaging way
Making It Work: Giant high-tech moving statue is going global
Entrepreneur Paddy Dunning says his ten-storey-tall figures with ‘skin’ of millions of programmable LED pixels will be in 21 locations by the end of the year