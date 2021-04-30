Debenhams’ Irish liquidators sold stock to Boohoo for €2.1m

The liquidators of Debenhams’ Irish operation sold fashion and clothing stock to Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, for £1.85 million (€2.1 million), new documents show.

Boohoo, which is run by Irishman John Lyttle, bought a range of goods that included “womenswear, menswear, men’s accessories, women’s accessories, childrenswear, lingerie and certain homewares,” according to a report produced by the joint liquidators, Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG....