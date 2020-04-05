Sunday April 5, 2020
Dairygold announces record €1bn revenue, but warns of virus impact

Annual turnover at the co-operative of €1.02 billion for 2019 is an increase of €27.5 million on the previous year

5th April, 2020
James Lynch, Chairman, Michael Harte, CFO and Jim Woulfe, CEO. Picture: Fennell Photography

Dairygold has warned of the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis on its business as it announced record €1 billion revenues last week.

“As we look forward, the biggest threat to global dairy markets is the impact of the coronavirus on supply chains and demand,” Jim Woulfe, its chief executive, said.

He said all contingency options were being explored.

