Dairygold announces record €1bn revenue, but warns of virus impact

Dairygold has warned of the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis on its business as it announced record €1 billion revenues last week.
“As we look forward, the biggest threat to global dairy markets is the impact of the coronavirus on supply chains and demand,” Jim Woulfe, its chief executive, said.
He said all contingency options were being explored.
