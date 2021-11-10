Dairy farmers set to gain full control of Glanbia Ireland

Dairy farmers are set to acquire full control of Glanbia Ireland, the largest milk processing business in Ireland, after agreeing a potential €307 million deal to buy the remaining 40 per cent stake in the company.

Glanbia Ireland is the largest dairy company in Ireland and owns a number of household food brands, including Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier milk and Wexford cheese.

The business is currently owned in a 60:40 joint venture arrangement between Glanbia Co-op, an...