Dairy farmers set to gain full control of Glanbia Ireland

Potential €307 million deal would result in the remaining 40 per cent stake in the milk processing company being sold to Glanbia Co-op, an investment vehicle owned by dairy farmers

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
10th November, 2021
Glanbia Ireland owns a number of well known food brands, such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier milk and Wexford cheese. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dairy farmers are set to acquire full control of Glanbia Ireland, the largest milk processing business in Ireland, after agreeing a potential €307 million deal to buy the remaining 40 per cent stake in the company.

Glanbia Ireland is the largest dairy company in Ireland and owns a number of household food brands, including Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier milk and Wexford cheese.

The business is currently owned in a 60:40 joint venture arrangement between Glanbia Co-op, an...

