Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

DAA to press ahead with €1.8bn capital investment plan

Chief executive Dalton Philips says state airports still need to be supported by the exchequer

16th August, 2020
Dalton Philips: ‘We need to plan for the future’

The operator of Dublin Airport is to push ahead with a €1.8 billion capital investment plan despite the impact of Covid-19, but has warned the government that it should not be overlooked for financial support.

Dalton Philips, the chief executive at DAA, said airlines would come and go but state airports needed to be protected.

“As and when the government looks towards the support that it gives to the aviation, tourism, hospitality sectors [it must...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Enterprise Ireland makes profit of €49m from share sales

Overall income for 2019 rose from €330m to €380m, annual report shows

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Ex-Mincon chief sells another large parcel of shares

Kevin Barry no longer has ‘notifiable interest’ in firm, which could mean he has sold his entire remaining stake

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Revenue takes High Court action against group of Deloitte partners

The proceedings were lodged against three individuals towards the end of last month

Roisin Burke | 4 hours ago