DAA to press ahead with €1.8bn capital investment plan

The operator of Dublin Airport is to push ahead with a €1.8 billion capital investment plan despite the impact of Covid-19, but has warned the government that it should not be overlooked for financial support.
Dalton Philips, the chief executive at DAA, said airlines would come and go but state airports needed to be protected.
“As and when the government looks towards the support that it gives to the aviation, tourism, hospitality sectors [it must...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team