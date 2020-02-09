Crowley Carbon UK charged over death at Carlsberg plant

Charges are being brought against Irish energy efficiency consultant Crowley Carbon following an incident at a Carlsberg brewery plant in Northampton in which a man died.

Crowley Carbon UK, the Irish company’s British subsidiary, has been charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act, with a hearing scheduled for next month. Carlsberg also face charges over the incident.

Northampton Coroner’s Court heard that David Chandler, a 45-year-old sub-contractor at the plant, died...