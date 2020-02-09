Sunday February 9, 2020
Crowley Carbon UK charged over death at Carlsberg plant

Sub-contractor David Chandler died after inhaling ammonia following a sudden release of the gas

9th February, 2020
Norman Crowley of Wicklow-based Crowley Carbon. David Chandler, a sub-contractor died while working for their British subsidiary. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Charges are being brought against Irish energy efficiency consultant Crowley Carbon following an incident at a Carlsberg brewery plant in Northampton in which a man died.

Crowley Carbon UK, the Irish company’s British subsidiary, has been charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act, with a hearing scheduled for next month. Carlsberg also face charges over the incident.

Northampton Coroner’s Court heard that David Chandler, a 45-year-old sub-contractor at the plant, died...

