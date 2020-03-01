CRH hoping to benefit from rising infrastructural spend

Building materials giant CRH is eyeing a boost from increased infrastructure spend across key markets this year, after signalling its intent to ramp up capital returns to shareholders.

On Friday, the Irish firm proposed a 15 per cent increase in its annual dividend to 83 cent after reporting a 25 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to €4.2 billion.

CRH also hinted at a likely continuation of the share buyback programme it...