CRH hoping to benefit from rising infrastructural spend

Building materials giant CRH is eyeing a boost from increased infrastructure spend across key markets this year, after signalling its intent to ramp up capital returns to shareholders.
On Friday, the Irish firm proposed a 15 per cent increase in its annual dividend to 83 cent after reporting a 25 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to €4.2 billion.
CRH also hinted at a likely continuation of the share buyback programme it...
