Wednesday March 11, 2020
Covid-19: Businesses urged to keep affected staff on full pay

Government, trade unions and employer representative bodies issue joint declaration after coronavirus meeting

11th March, 2020
Paschal Donohoe said that there would be “many, many sectors raising issues” in an “economy-wide challenge”

Businesses should ensure that staff who are unable to attend work because of the coronavirus do not suffer a reduction in income, a joint declaration by the government, trade unions and employer representative bodies has said.

Employers are being urged to make up the difference between the special illness benefit rate and normal wages of workers who either have the virus or are in certified self-isolation.

The request came following a meeting between the government,...

