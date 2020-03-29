Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coveney’s Greencore pension is cut after investor pressure

Shareholder revolt in January sees chief executive’s pension contribution cut from 35 per cent to 15 per cent

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th March, 2020
Greencore Chief executive Patrick Coveney. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Greencore has bowed to investor pressure and agreed to reduce the €315,000 pension payments made to its chief executive Patrick Coveney.

The food company said late on Friday that Coveney‘s pension contribution would fall from the current high level of 35 per cent of his salary to 15 per cent over the next four years.

Almost one-third of shareholders voted against the company’s remuneration report at its annual general meeting in January in an investor...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Door handle-sterilising device could help tackle virus, say entrepreneurs

Brian Cunningham and Maurice McDonagh say they have already sold about 5,000 units are their device worldwide

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago

The great food fightback against Covid-19

Ireland’s food producers are having to rapidly adjust to a changing world. Three of them tell Gillian Nelis how they are adapting their business models to cope with the new reality

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago