Sunday February 23, 2020
Cost of air freight to China triples over coronavirus fears

Irish firms left exposed as trade between the two countries has doubled over the last five years

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd February, 2020
Irish goods exports to China grew to a value of more than €8 billion last year.

Fears of the spread of the coronavirus has resulted in the cost of air freight into China almost tripling in recent weeks, adding to problems facing Irish businesses whose exports to the burgeoning Far East consumer market have grown substantially in recent years.

Trade between Ireland and China has more than doubled in the last five years, with Irish goods exports growing to a value of over €8 billion last year. Those exports are dominated...

