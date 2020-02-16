Corporation tax rule changes could prevent multinationals from moving to Ireland

Changes to global corporation tax rules could deter new multinational companies from setting up in Ireland, the credit ratings agency Moody’s has warned this weekend.
In its latest assessment of the economy, which affirmed the current rating, the agency warns that changes proposed, including a minimum tax rate, would undermine the country’s attractiveness for investors.
“Moody's does not expect that shifts in global taxation rules would materially weaken the existing stock...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team